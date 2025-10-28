Rotary to add Lantern Parade to Christmas Eve celebrations

Details of the Parade, Kits and Workshops

The much loved Carols in the High St on Christmas Eve organised by Rotary will this year have the added attraction of a Lantern Parade which will take place prior to the Carol singing and the traditional departure of Santa on his worldwide mission.

The Rotary Youth, Community & International Team led by Rotarian Pascale Searle came up with the idea to create a community event, that could either stand on its own or fold seamlessly into Christmas activities. Rotary will be organising workshops during which participants will be invited to create their own lanterns. They will also be able to buy the kit online. Both of these activities can be booked via We Got Tickets by following the link where you will also find further details Leighton Buzzard Lantern Project.

A Rotary spokesperson said: ” In Rotary we are always looking for new and innovative ways to bring the community together and felt a Lantern Parade would add a new dimension to the much loved Carols in the High St on Christmas Eve. However building the lanterns is just as important as the parade itself and whether you build at home or at one of the pre arranged workshops it’s about families and groups coming together at what is already a special time of year”