Breakfast Club

The Royal British Legion Leighton Buzzard Branch, are pleased to announce that their monthly Breakfast Club is back.

The next Breakfast Club is: Saturday 20th September.

We have a new venue. The Clay Pipe Public House on The Appenine Estate. The Clay Pipe offers free parking for the duration. It is situated on a regular bus route (L5) to and from Town/Linslade via Brooklands. With stops directly outside the pub on Meadway. The Clay Pipe will be available solely to Breakfast Club Members from 09.30 to 11.30

Our New Venue, The Clay Pipe Public House.

As with the previous Breakfast Clubs it is a Community Event, open to EVERYONE, not just RBL Members.

We ask that those interested in attending, contact Stuart Clarke; Branch Chairman on mobile number: 07711 317187 so we can advise the Clay Pipe on numbers.

Further details including menu prices can be found on our Facebook Page; Royal British Legion Leighton Buzzard Branch.

We look forward to welcoming you back and Thank You for your continued support of The Branch.