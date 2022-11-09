'Scariest play ever written' The Ghost Train is coming to Aspley Guise

The Ghost Train is running for three nights only this November.

If you like ghost stories, if you like thrillers, come down to Aspley Guise village hall this November.

The Chameleons are presenting ‘The Ghost Train’ on Thursday, November 17, Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19 at 8pm.

‘The Ghost Train’ is Arnold Ridley’s classic drama first produced in 1925 and filmed no less than three times. Said to be the ‘scariest play ever written’ – more so even than ‘The Woman in Black’. It begins with a silly young man accidentally stranding six passengers at a small Cornish wayside station. Despite the psychic stationmaster’s weird stories of a ghost train, they decide to stay the night in the waiting room. Soon they regret this decision as ghostly and not so ghostly apparitions materialise, before the young man reveals the true reason behind the night’s events.

The Chameleons are an amateur drama group that has been running since 1947. This is their not-to-be-missed 75th anniversary performance. Rehearsals are well underway to deliver a dramatic show. The actors hard at work learning their lines and positions. Meanwhile the behind-the-scenes crew are busy practicing the sound effects ‘orchestra’. Be prepared for thunder, ghostly apparitions, stage-shaking train effects and torrential rain all from the comfort of your seat.