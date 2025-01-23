Shining Bright Again: Nominations open for the 2025 Young Star Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After the resounding success of last year’s Young Star Awards, Leighton-Linslade Town Council is thrilled to announce the return of this inspiring celebration for 2025.

The awards, run by the TACTIC Centre (Teenage Advice and Information Centre), continue to shine a light on the exceptional young individuals of our community who go above and beyond in various aspects of their lives.

Last year’s event showcased the immense talent, resilience, and dedication of the youth in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade, with nominations flooding in from across the town. From artistic brilliance to incredible acts of compassion, the stories of our young stars were a testament to the vibrancy and promise of our community. This year, we’re ready to do it all over again, highlighting even more of the remarkable contributions our young people make.

TACTIC (Teenage advice and information centre) is entirely funded and run by the Town Council on behalf of the young people from within the parish of Leighton-Linslade. It is based at 17 Hockliffe Street and provides invaluable support to young people aged 12-19. Offering after-school drop-ins, mentoring sessions, boxing classes, and social groups for those with additional needs, it is a safe haven for young people to connect, grow, and thrive.

Councillor Joe Symes, Chair of the Cultural and Economic Services Committee, expressed his excitement:"Last year’s Young Star Awards were an incredible success, and we’re thrilled to continue this initiative for another year. Leighton-Linslade is full of amazing young people, and these awards are a chance to celebrate their achievements and share their stories with the community."

The 2025 Young Star Awards feature five categories, each designed to recognize different aspects of young talent and achievement:

Young Star – Artistic Achiever: Celebrating creativity and passion in the arts, from painting and music to dance and theatre.

Young Star – Sporting Sensation: Honoring dedication and success in sports, whether on the field, court, or track.

Young Star – Beyond Boundaries: Acknowledging those who overcome challenges or achieve academic excellence against the odds.

Young Star – Valuable Volunteer: Recognizing selfless contributions to the community through volunteer work.

Young Star – Compassionate Carer: Paying tribute to young individuals who provide exceptional care and support to others.

Each category winner will receive a £50 Amazon voucher and a certificate recognizing their achievement.

Do you know a young person aged 12-19 who lives within the Leighton-Linslade Town Council boundary and deserves to be celebrated?

Nominate them today by visiting www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk/young-star-awards. Entries close on Friday 14th February 2025.

Let’s come together to recognize the exceptional young stars who make our community shine brighter each day!