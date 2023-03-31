Singers to perform musical telling of crucifixion at All Saints Leighton Buzzard for Good Friday

7pm on 7th April Good Friday at All Saints Church

Singers from Leighton Buzzard and surrounding villages will be performing at All Saints on Good Friday.

All Saints Choir, Leighton Buzzard Festival Singers, and singers from other choirs will be at Stainer’s Crucifixion at All Saints on April 7 at 7pm.

Crucifixion is a moving, musical telling of the story of Jesus’ death on the cross, with lots of well-known hymns for the congregation to join in with. After all the hustle and bustle of your preparations for the Easter weekend, treat yourself to an hour’s complete relaxation when, whatever your thoughts and beliefs, you can sit back and reflect on what happened over 2,000 years ago.