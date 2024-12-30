Ska, Britpop, a quiz and a drag night - variety at The Crooked Crow
On Friday, January 10, the SKAvengers return after an 18-month break. They are a duo from Oxfordshire/Buckinghamshire who perform all your favourite SKA and 2 Tone classics from Madness, The Specials, Bad Manners and many more. Entry is free with the band on stage from 9pm.
Earlier in the week ‘The Big Fat Quiz of The Crow’ returns on Wednesday 8th at 8pm with its customary daft rounds, great fun, rubbish prizes! No pre-booking is needed and teams can be up to six people. To enter is just £1 per person and outside food and dogs allowed.
The ever popular “NOW! That’s What I Call…DRAG!” show is back for January on Thursday 9th at 7pm for their first show of 2025 with a gorgeous night of drag.
As usual, they will be serving up a classic slice of British drag cabaret so expect electrifying lip synching, stunning live vocals, camp comedy, audience games and of course… complete chaos! This event is ticketed and you can book through the Crooked Crow Bar website at https://www.crookedcrowbar.com/
Saturday, January 11 sees the return of popular banging Britpop & 90s Indie belters from ‘Popscene’. The band is on at 9pm and expect the sets to include Oasis, Blur, Pulp, Seahorses, Supergrass & more. Entry is free for this event.
Please note that events are for persons aged 18 and over only.