Ska, Punk and a dash of Power Pop for Halloween on the Crooked Crow Bar menu

A Thursday ‘special’ event with ska punk bands: Codename Colin and Andy B & The World followed by local bands on Friday and new wave, power pop and alt 80s bangers on Saturday – a treat for all music fans!

Codename Colin, a 5 piece ska-punk band from Hertfordshire, have been electrifying audiences nationwide since 2016 with their high-octane live performances. This vibrant band has graced stages alongside acts like Spunge, Fandangle, Sonic Boom Six and Call Me Malcolm. Featuring at several prominent festivals including Rebellion, Level Up, Slamdunk and a couple of months ago, Punk Rock Holiday in Slovenia. Their live sets predominantly include tracks from their EPs and albums – songs like 'Escape from Everything' (from the 2019 album) and 'Outgunned,' plus a few covers that receive their own treatment. Their signature energetic vibe, driven by infectious beats will incite an irresistible urge to skank and bounce among the audience! The band are presently on a UK tour playing in Leeds and Newcastle later in October – they return to The Crooked Crow after a great debut gig there back in 2022.

Andy B & The World support Codename Colin. They are a big and ambitious project that started in 2017 and has come together amazingly! At one time Andy B’s band grew to 172 members – but there will be a lot fewer at The Crooked Crow gig! The music - an amazing blend of ska, punk, and folk, mostly produced back in the pandemic. Real kudos! Certainly a band to watch out for in the future.

Tickets to see these two great bands on Thursday 24th October are available on line at wegottickets.com/event/628238 or from the Crooked Crow Bar website www.crookedcrowbar.com/ - doors open at 8pm.

codename Colin - debut at The Crooked Crow in 2022

Friday 25th sees local band Audionasties (+ support) back at The Crooked Crow. They mostly do their own songs composed by the brilliant Sam McKeon – he will be giving the vocals his mischievous touch as well! The band are heavily Influenced by Sonic Youth, Buzzcocks, X-ray Spex.

Saturday 26th will be the Halloween party night at The Crooked Crow Bar and will see the return of the ever popular ‘The Atomics’. So, don your finest Halloween costume and get down to The ‘CCB’ for live new wave, power pop and alt 80s bangers from Blondie, Elvis Costello, Bowie, The Pretenders & more – plus a few obligatory terrible jokes from singer Anna! What’s not to like about that? (Free entry / 18+ only).