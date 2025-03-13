Small business celebration event set for March 29th in Leighton Buzzard

LB Market and LB First are pleased to announce the new date as Saturday 29th March for the previously-postponed event celebrating small businesses in the town.

The event showcases local small businesses who join the market as a one-off to raise their profile. Find them along the Market House area, alongside Pizza Express to meet and chat to some of our independent businesses in town, on 29th March.

The event is part of a national Small Business Saturday campaign, which is now in its twelfth year in the UK and has grown significantly year on year encouraging millions to shop small. The event takes place annually on the same date across the whole of the UK, although in December 2024, it had to be postponed locally, along with many other areas across the country, as a result of Storm Darragh.

LB First is a local not-for-profit organisation which champions small businesses in Leighton Buzzard & Linslade. Founder, Gennaro Borelli, said:

“We are so pleased that we can once again bring this event to the town centre. We have so many excellent small businesses in the town, we are delighted that despite the postponement, we can help them raise their profile locally and go from strength to strength.”

For more information and to stay updated, visit our event page on Facebook.