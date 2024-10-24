Spectrum Rocks - Live music in support of Spectrum
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The evening will feature local favourites Big In Brazil, a five-piece rock and pop cover band from Bedfordshire. They are known for their amazing performances spanning timeless classics and today’s chart-topping hits, and they are sure to get you and your friends up and dancing!
Kicking off the night will be James Fielden, a talented singer and guitarist, sure to set the stage for an incredible evening of music and fun.
With the event from 7:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., guests can enjoy the live performances while supporting a fantastic cause.
This event is to support Spectrum Community Arts, a local non-profit organization that offers performing arts workshops for people with disabilities and additional needs. Spectrum's mission is to enable participants to develop their self-esteem and self-expression in a safe, encouraging environment.
The event is open to ages 16 and up, and a bar will be available for refreshments throughout the evening.
Tickets are now on sale, and with excitement building for this local event, they’re expected to sell quickly. Don’t miss your chance to rock out for a great cause!
For tickets, visit www.spectrumca.co.uk