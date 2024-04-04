Step into Wonderland and meet Alice and friends at Mead Open Farm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The White Rabbit and Cheshire Cat have also found their way to Mead Open Farm with their interactive show ‘Stop The Clock!’, where visitors can enjoy hilarious fun in a series of audience participation games.

On top of the Easter Wonderland experiences, at 11:30am and 3:30pm every day, Mead Open Farm’s hugely popular Lamb Bottle Feeding activity returns, where visitors can hand feed some of the farm’s newest arrivals.

Stephen Miller, General Manager at Mead Open Farm, said: “Easter Wonderland has been a huge success so far but it’s only the beginning! There’s still plenty of magical wonders left at Mead Open Farm, whether that’s from Alice and friends, our new arrivals in the barns or the chance to bottle feed our lambs.”

Mead Open Farm has been transformed into Wonderland

Children visiting Mead Open Farm can also expect plenty of fun with giant indoor and outdoor adventure playgrounds, animal encounters (including the popular ‘Pony Grooming’’), and a number of activities including jumping pillows, go-karts, crazy golf, and a digger village, as well as reaching new heights with their giant rock climbing wall and Sky Trail, where visitors complete an aerial-based obstacle course.

Tickets for Easter Wonderland are all-inclusive and start from just £16.25, meaning visitors can enjoy all shows, activities, animal encounters, and adventure play. Pre-booking online will save 20 per cent.

For more information about Mead Open Farm and their Easter Wonderland event, visit www.meadopenfarm.co.uk/easterwonderland.