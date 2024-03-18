Stewkley Players - Nearly Showtime - Meet the Director

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

How long have you been with Stewkley Players Tony?

I joined the group in 2014 after moving to the area and having seen them perform 'Fox on The Fairway' followed by '39 Steps'. I was so impressed with what they were doing, I had to join in.

We've seen you on stage with the Stewkley Players, which was your favourite production?

Reviewing the Script

Advertisement

Advertisement

A tough call between playing the Milkman in 'Down with the Joneses' and playing Francis Henshall in 'One Man Two Guvnors'. Both were a lot of fun.

Have you Produced a show before?

I'd directed a few shows with a Northampton Group previously, including 'Vicar of Dibley' which was great fun. I was producing a play for Stewkley players in March 2020, we'd finished rehearsals and were ready to perform the Dress Rehearsal, when the Pandemic Lockdown struck. We had to pull the show, return all the tickets and everyone was extremely disappointed. However, our disappointment was minimal in the grand scheme of what lay ahead with Covid.

Why Boeing Boeing?

It's going well!

I'd seen the London Show at the Criterion back around 18 years ago and found it very funny. In 2018, a Berkshire Group performed the show and made such a good job of it that I had it in mind for Stewkley. It's a good old fashioned Farce, in one door, out the other. The premise of the story is about a Parisienne Bachelor who can't help himself in collecting Air Hostesses from different airlines as Fiancees. All is going well with this, until they find their schedules have changed and they arrive at the same time!!

Which do you prefer, being on stage or Producing?

Most certainly, being on stage! I find learning lines quite easy and am very happy to turn up and do my bit. Being responsible for the whole production on the other hand, is extremely daunting! However, it all comes together in the end! The actors on stage deservedly get the credit, so I feel that we do need a shout-out to everyone involved who makes the magic happen. Without props, wardrobe, make-up, lights, sound, prompt, Stage Management, stage hands, and Front of House, we'd never pull off the Show! They get my heartfelt thanks!

What's next for Stewkley?

Rehearsals

Advertisement

Advertisement

Closely following 'Boeing Boeing' will be a one-off Murder Mystery Night, complete with Supper and a Licenced Bar. This is a limited run and proceeds will contribute to the Stewkley Village Hall Roof Appeal.