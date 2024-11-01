Stewkley Players: Panto Time ‘Aladdin’, but not as we know it

By Jax Crack
Contributor
Published 1st Nov 2024, 22:38 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 10:43 BST
‘I can show you the world’ - our Aladdin gamely convincing his Princess that their Magic Carpet is safe!placeholder image
‘I can show you the world’ - our Aladdin gamely convincing his Princess that their Magic Carpet is safe!
Will Aladdin woo his bride? Will Widow Twanky remarry? And why is there a tiger on stage?

Come and see Stewkley Players’ reimagined classic fairytale, which doesn’t go quite as planned!

Most Popular

It takes place on Wednesday 20th, Thursday 21st, Friday, 22nd November at 8pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are also Saturday Family Friendly shows (November 23) at 2pm and 6.30pm. (Saturday 2pm show SOLD OUT).

Tickets selling fast! Available only at the in-person box office at Stewkley Village Hall on Sundays 10am-12noon or Mondays 7-9pm.

Related topics:Tickets
News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice