‘I can show you the world’ - our Aladdin gamely convincing his Princess that their Magic Carpet is safe!

Will Aladdin woo his bride? Will Widow Twanky remarry? And why is there a tiger on stage?

Come and see Stewkley Players’ reimagined classic fairytale, which doesn’t go quite as planned!

It takes place on Wednesday 20th, Thursday 21st, Friday, 22nd November at 8pm.

There are also Saturday Family Friendly shows (November 23) at 2pm and 6.30pm. (Saturday 2pm show SOLD OUT).

Tickets selling fast! Available only at the in-person box office at Stewkley Village Hall on Sundays 10am-12noon or Mondays 7-9pm.