The Bereavement Journey course starting in Leighton Buzzard this October for anyone grieving
Are you someone who is struggling with loss? We are running a new Bereavement Journey course in Leighton Buzzard starting Thursday 17 October, 1-3pm at Leighton Buzzard Library. This is a free course to help anyone who is grieving.
Loss needs to be processed for our physical and mental health and wellbeing. Unresolved grief can also affect our attitudes, relationships and attainment.
The Bereavement Journey® is a place to talk and meet others who have also lost someone close. There are six sessions of films and discussion for anyone, whether grieving a death now, or wanting to explore a previous bereavement that may be unresolved. This course is facilitated by Colin who is a trained counsellor, but it is not counselling, it’s aim is to be a safe supportive group for bereaved adults to do their own grief work. It is for anyone of any faith or no faith.
Attendance is recommended for all the Sessions, although it is possible to join at Session 2. It is most beneficial to attend at least a few weeks after the death - ideally after the funeral, but this is not essential and The Bereavement Journey can benefit those in anticipatory grief, also pregnancy loss.
Topics include:
- Attachment, separation and loss
- The pain and responses of grief
- Anger and guilt
- Coping with others’ reactions
- Delayed and suppressed grief
- Adjusting to change
- Moving forward healthily
Faith is reserved for the final, 7th session on Faith Questions in Bereavement, which is optional, making the course suitable for anyone of any faith or none.
To register for this course please sign up at Leighton Buzzard library or contact Colin through the contact page at: www.lifeofhope.online/bereavement-journey
Course attendee feedback
"I guess it made me realize it's OK to feel the way I do. That everyone's journey is different and that's OK."
"It's given me the opportunity to process my feelings and to share my personal bereavement journey with others and theirs with me"
"I've probably learned things about a bereavement that I'd not previously considered"
