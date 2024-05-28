The Big Sunday Shakedown at Leighton Buzzard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One for the Rock n Roll fans! Sir Bald Diddley and his Ripcurls are live at The Crooked Crow Bar to deliver a double 'A' side of wild'n'twistin' Go-Go mania!

This is a ‘Sunday Special’ on 2nd June at Leighton Buzzard’s events bar in Waterbourne Walk and features the brilliant 'Sir Bald Diddley and his Ripcurls' including an original Right Honourable Big Wigs Line-Up mini set plus Go Go Loco and DJ Dodo + DJ Little Carl.

Sir Bald Diddley released his latest single Spill The Beans / Rawhead in 2023 and has many others that are bound to feature in the set list.

Whatever the weather is like outside, the Big Sunday Shakedown - Surfin' Beach Rock n Roll Party will keep you entertained from the Crooked Crow Bar stage.

Rock n Roll at 'The Crow Bar!

Doors open at 5pm and the show gets underway at 5.30pm, giving plenty of time to get to the bar!

Advance tickets available from https://www.wegottickets.com/event/621367/ 18+ only.