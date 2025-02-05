The Bee’s Knees Business Club is proud to celebrate International Women’s Day 2025 with an inspiring event focused on the impact of women in our community. We will be celebrating the achievements of women in various sectors and adding a spotlight to inspiring stories of community impact and leadership.

This event will bring together passionate, driven, and community-minded women to share stories, insights, and ideas about how women are shaping our local and global communities for the better.

Local influential women leaders from our community will host talks throughout the afternoon, sharing their experiences of overcoming challenges in leadership and highlighting the vibrant, supportive communities they have built.

Please join us in celebration; we welcome everyone to join us - No restriction on age.

The faces of Women in Our Community

This event is a chance to celebrate, connect, and create actionable change in our communities.

Let’s celebrate the power of women’s voices and the difference they make every day!

The Details

Date: Saturday 8th March 2025

Time: 4.30pm – 7.30pm (drop in)

Venue: Astral Park, Leighton Buzzard

Format: Women from our community hosting talks and having conversations, they will be at individual stands rotating their talks so you don't miss anything!

It's a very relaxed event.

Refreshments will be available, the refreshments will be hosted by Freddie & Friends with all profits going to them.

Cost: Pay-what-you-can with a guide price of £5, under 18s are FREE

All profits will go to The Bee's Knees Business Club CIC, and their Period Poverty Campaign.

A huge thank you to Leighton-Linslade Town Council for supporting us with the hire of Astral Park, and to Kate Marriott Design for designing our exclusive branding. Of course a special thank you to the inspiring women who are sharing their stories at this event.

Hosted by Chloe Peters, Bekka Prideaux and Kate Marriott of The Bee's Knees Business Club