The impact of women in our community
This event will bring together passionate, driven, and community-minded women to share stories, insights, and ideas about how women are shaping our local and global communities for the better.
Local influential women leaders from our community will host talks throughout the afternoon, sharing their experiences of overcoming challenges in leadership and highlighting the vibrant, supportive communities they have built.
Please join us in celebration; we welcome everyone to join us - No restriction on age.
This event is a chance to celebrate, connect, and create actionable change in our communities.
Let’s celebrate the power of women’s voices and the difference they make every day!
The Details
Date: Saturday 8th March 2025
Time: 4.30pm – 7.30pm (drop in)
Venue: Astral Park, Leighton Buzzard
Format: Women from our community hosting talks and having conversations, they will be at individual stands rotating their talks so you don't miss anything!
It's a very relaxed event.
Refreshments will be available, the refreshments will be hosted by Freddie & Friends with all profits going to them.
Cost: Pay-what-you-can with a guide price of £5, under 18s are FREE
All profits will go to The Bee's Knees Business Club CIC, and their Period Poverty Campaign.
A huge thank you to Leighton-Linslade Town Council for supporting us with the hire of Astral Park, and to Kate Marriott Design for designing our exclusive branding. Of course a special thank you to the inspiring women who are sharing their stories at this event.
Hosted by Chloe Peters, Bekka Prideaux and Kate Marriott of The Bee's Knees Business Club