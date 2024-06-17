The Leighton Buzzard Psychic & Wellbeing Show back this June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Leighton Buzzard Psychic & Wellbeing Show is returning to Bossard Hall at the Royal British Legion on Saturday, June 29th, from 11am to 5pm

This popular event promises a rich array of attractions for those keen on exploring psychic and holistic health.

Visitors will have the chance to consult with tarot readers, psychics, and mediums, gaining valuable insights and guidance.

Holistic therapists will be available to offer soothing treatments designed to enhance overall wellbeing.

Additionally, there will be a variety of stalls featuring crystals and other beautiful, unique gifts, alongside a selection of wellbeing products and expert advice.

Julie Fenn from Deer Spirit Events said: "This show is an excellent opportunity for people to discover new ways to improve their mental, physical, and spiritual health in a welcoming and supportive environment