The Linsdale Singers in Concert at St Barnabas, Leighton Buzzard

By Richard Watts
Contributor
Published 24th Mar 2025, 10:29 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 12:47 BST
The Linsdale Singer take a bowThe Linsdale Singer take a bow
The Linsdale Singer take a bow
The Linsdale Singer presented an excellent music programme at St. Barnabas Church on Saturday afternoon 22nd March. Entitled ‘Reflection: Choral music to nurture the soul’ the concert included both sacred and secular acapella choral music interspersed with spoken word and an organ interlude.

Centred around the first performance of Musical Director Dennis Pim’s ‘Kingsfold Mass’, which was composed during the Covid lockdown and taking the theme of the ‘Kingsfold’ folk tune, the choir gave an excellent performance with the work well suited to the Linsdale Singers.

Around this central work was a blend of pieces dating from the Tudor period up to the present day, and it was clear that the choir very much enjoyed the music as did the audience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The organ interlude was played by Kathryn Emerson who sings in the second sopranos in addition to her role as Organist at St. Barnabas.

The whole performance was introduced and conducted by Dennis Pim.

Related topics:Leighton Buzzard
News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice