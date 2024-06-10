The Urban Voodoo Machine to roll into town
Over their 21 years on the road, The Urban Voodoo Machine, led by the ever-flamboyant singer songwriter guitar-slinger Paul-Ronney Angel, have accumulated quite a following. Although this is a first for the band, Paul-Ronney Angel is no stranger at The Crooked Crow Bar having sneaked in with a few intimate gigs over the last few years. At his last CCB show, Paul-Ronney made a promise to return with his famous band, and here they are like magic – 7pm on Sunday 16th June!
Even if you’ve not heard of this band, there are a few connections you certainly will have heard of like Joe Brown – his widow Tomirae Brown is there, Norman Watt-Roy (bassist Ian Dury & The Blockheads) is regularly with the band as well!
There’s a good reason why they’ve played Glastonbury, Download, Latitude, Bestival, Hard Rock Calling and toured with The Pogues and New York Dolls – that is because they have become one of the greatest live acts in the country – terrifyingly bizarre, hysterically funny; a riot for the eyes and sensation for the ears: a sing-a-long, drink-a-long, clap-a-long affair! Paul-Ronney (he’s from Oslo), ever the endearing showman will draw you into the Bourbon Soaked Snake Charmin’ Rock’n’Roll Cabaret night.
The Urban Voodoo Machine with their own brand of Bourbon Soaked Gypsy Blues BopʼnʼStroll has swayed audiences all over the UK, US and Europe. Their fan base is constantly growing and an extremely loyal family dressed in Black'N'Red – a feature of this band. In 2015 they temporarily reformed into a Marching Band to play at the Classic Rock Awards– the only band to do so without electricity!
This unmissable band are at Leighton Buzzard’s independent venue, The Crooked Crow Bar on Sunday 16th June and ticket are available from: www.wegottickets.com/event/622690