The Urban Voodoo Machine to roll into town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Urban Voodoo Machine - they claim to be the only group in the world to have played both the historical Montreux Jazz Festival AND metal mecca festival, Download, not to mention Clive Anderson’s Loose Ends on BBC Radio 4! Now for the first time they play in Leighton Buzzard.

Over their 21 years on the road, The Urban Voodoo Machine, led by the ever-flamboyant singer songwriter guitar-slinger Paul-Ronney Angel, have accumulated quite a following. Although this is a first for the band, Paul-Ronney Angel is no stranger at The Crooked Crow Bar having sneaked in with a few intimate gigs over the last few years. At his last CCB show, Paul-Ronney made a promise to return with his famous band, and here they are like magic – 7pm on Sunday 16th June!

Even if you’ve not heard of this band, there are a few connections you certainly will have heard of like Joe Brown – his widow Tomirae Brown is there, Norman Watt-Roy (bassist Ian Dury & The Blockheads) is regularly with the band as well!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s a good reason why they’ve played Glastonbury, Download, Latitude, Bestival, Hard Rock Calling and toured with The Pogues and New York Dolls – that is because they have become one of the greatest live acts in the country – terrifyingly bizarre, hysterically funny; a riot for the eyes and sensation for the ears: a sing-a-long, drink-a-long, clap-a-long affair! Paul-Ronney (he’s from Oslo), ever the endearing showman will draw you into the Bourbon Soaked Snake Charmin’ Rock’n’Roll Cabaret night.

The one and one Urban Voodoo Machine

The Urban Voodoo Machine with their own brand of Bourbon Soaked Gypsy Blues BopʼnʼStroll has swayed audiences all over the UK, US and Europe. Their fan base is constantly growing and an extremely loyal family dressed in Black'N'Red – a feature of this band. In 2015 they temporarily reformed into a Marching Band to play at the Classic Rock Awards– the only band to do so without electricity!