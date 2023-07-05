Aylesbury restaurant announces Rocky Horror Show-themed event to celebrate Waterside Theatre performances

To mark a week of performances at the Waterside Theatre a restaurant in Aylesbury is hosting a Rocky Horror Show party.

The Works is hosting an event themed around the wildly-popular musical this evening (5 July).

Since Monday (3 July) the latest version of the musical, which spawned an equally-beloved film, has been showing at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre.

Richard Meek and Haley Flaherty from the Rocky Horror Show cast at The Works, (photo by Derek Pelling)

Visitors have until Saturday (8 July) to catch the musical at the Waterside.

Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show was first performed 50 years ago in 1973.

Cast members playing the show’s squeaky-clean couple, Brad (Richard Meek) and Janet (Haley Flaherty) took a trip to The Works to sample its bespoke offering of the week.

All week staff from the award-winning desert specialists are selling Rocky Horror-themed food including: Frank ‘n’ Stack - red velvet pancakes with loads of tasting toppings and finished with chocolate lips, and an indulgent Choccy Horror Sundae – a chocolate overload topped with cream.

Brad and Janet picking desert, (photo by Derek Pelling)

Bookings for The Works party are free and guests will have an opportunity to win tickets for Saturday’s show at the theatre.

The Works' general manager Rob Sharman said: “When we heard the iconic show was coming to town we knew we should do something to celebrate, not least because it’s celebrating a milestone anniversary of 50 years! We encourage fancy dress and can’t wait to get the soundtrack on for our party diners tonight!”

Having recently celebrated its 50th birthday, The Rocky Horror Show, is the story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet. When by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter. It is an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity.

The Works staff posing with the Rocky Horror Show cast, photo by Derek Pelling

