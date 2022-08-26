Betrayal, deceit and clashing egos courtesy of Leighton Buzzard Drama Group this September

Audiences are invited to the intimate Linslade Middle School Drama Studio, on September 20-24 to see the productions as the library theatre continues to be unavailable to LBDG due to, according to Central Beds Council, a "lack of capacity and resilience in theatre staffing".

In ‘The Argument’ by William Boyd, Pip and Meredith have had a bust-up. It was only about their opinion of a film, but then it escalates. Contributions from friends and family hardly make things any easier! Both moving and funny in its tone, Boyd explores what it is to argue with those we love - and those we should love (warning: adult themes and strong language).

The Argument: Meredith (played by Emma Stone) and Pip (played by Lewis May) as the married couple - before the arguing starts!

‘The Proposal’ by Anton Chekhov is a hilarious, high-octane, rollercoaster ride and one of the funniest farces ever written. Ivan approaches Chubukov to ask for his daughter’s hand in marriage. Chubukov approves, but will Natalya stop arguing with Ivan long enough to say yes?

‘Overtones’ by Alice Gerstenberg sees Harriet and Margaret, poised and cultured, taking tea together. Their polite conversation observes all rules of early 20th century etiquette, while their alter egos, their primitive selves, hurl hilarious insults. Who will get what they came for?

Director Carl Russell said: “We’re mixing things up this time with a new venue, new staging and even some new writing. But the quality of entertainment will continue to be of the very highest order.

"Over the course of the evening, we’ll showcase the breadth and depth of talent at LBDG; flipping from frantic, hooting belly-laugh comedy, to measured thought-provoking drama, to poetically challenging and engaging theatre that will stay with you and be the topic of conversation for days to follow.

A confrontation between Pip and Frank (played by Tony White), who is the 'father-in-law from hell'

"Don’t miss this opportunity for a great night out and the chance to show your support for live local theatre.”

The running time is approximately 2 hours (plus interval) and there will be tiered seating.

Buy your tickets online via www.lbdg.org.uk or via the Library Theatre Box Office on 0300 300 8125. Performances are at Linslade Middle School on September 20-24 at 7.30pm.

Awkward moments between Meredith and her friend Jane (played by Lauren Waters)

An upset Meredith