Buffy the Vampire Slayer satire headlines upcoming line-up at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre’s Norman Bragg Studio

A satire based on the hit 90s television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer headlines the 2023 line-up at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre’s Norman Bragg Studio.

Last year, a second stage was relaunched and renamed at the Aylesbury theatre.

The Norman Bragg Studio opened in May 2022, after an architect who was instrumental in submitting the designs for the multi-million pound venue which opened in 2010.

Buffy Revamped is coming to Aylesbury

Highlights at the studio included visits from Dickens Theatre Company who brought quirky shows to Buckinghamshire and is expected to return in 2023.

Buffy Revamped is coming to Aylesbury on 3 and 4 February, fresh off an award-winning run at Edinburgh Fringe.

It looks back on all 144 episodes of Joss Whedon’s hit series, told through the eyes of the one person who knows it inside out, Spike.

Emmanuel Sonubi

Buffy Revamped is aimed at Buffy aficionados, and those who never enrolled at Sunnydale High alike.

Don’t Go Into The Cellar Theatre Company is bringing Victorian Gothic to the Norman Bragg Studio on 25 February.

Victorian Gothic is based on three 19th century horror stories: The Body-Snatcher, The Monkey’s Paw and The Signal-Man.

Yippee Ki Yay, comes on 6 and 7 April retelling the action classic, Die Hard, via London Poetry slam champion, Richard Marsh.

Morgan and West Science, photo from Steve Ullathorne

Upcoming comedian, Emmanuel Sonubi, is performing at the Norman Bragg on 20 April.

He will share stories of his time in some of the scariest clubs in London, his career in musical theatre and life as a parent to two young children.

Comedy hit, A Shoddy Detective and The Art of Deception is scheduled for 22 April.

It sees a bumbling detective called upon to uncover the mystery of a priceless stolen painting, but when he cannot solve it himself he is forced to enlist the help of an old Nemesis.

Looking For Me Friend, coming to Aylesbury on 18 May, celebrates Victoria Wood’s unforgettable characters, songs and sketches.

It has been described as a touching tribute to one of Britain’s most beloved comedians.

