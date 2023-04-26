Cast announced for Heathers the Musical shows coming to the Waterside Theatre

The cast for the upcoming production of Heathers The Musical which is showing at the Waterside Theatre has been announced.

Heathers the Musical is coming to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from Tue 30 May – Sat 3 June, and Jenna Innes (Les Miserables) is taking on the lead role. Innes stars as angst-ridden teen, Veronica Sawyer, and returning to the role of Jason ‘J.D’ Dean is Jacob Fowler Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella).

Completing the Westerberg tour class of 2023 is Verity Thompson (Cinderella) as Heather Chandler, Elise Zavou (Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World) as Heather Duke, Billie Bowman (Heathers–The Other Palace) as Heather McNamara, Kingsley Morton (The Addams Family) as Martha Dunnstock, Alex Woodward (Mamma Mia!) as Kurt Kelly, Morgan Jackson (Mamma Mia!) as Ram Sweeney, Katie Paine (We Will Rock you) as Ms Fleming, Jay Bryce (Motown: The Musical) as Kurt’s Dad/Big-Bud/Principal, Conor McFarlane (Once) as Ram’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Coach with Tom Dickerson (The Book of Mormon) as Beleaguered Geek, Lizzie Emery (Rent) as Midwestern Surfer Punk, Eliza Bowden (professional debut) as New Wave Party Girl, Eleanor Walsh (The Rocky Horror Show) as Drama Club Drama Queen, Summer Priest (Get Up Stand Up) as Young Republicanette, Maeve Byrne (Grease) as Stoner Chick, Liam Dean (GYPSY) as Hipster Dork and Markus Sodergren (Roles We’ll Never Play) as Preppy Stud.

The Heather is coming to Waterside Theatre, photo from Pamela Raith

Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, this high octane, black comedy, rock musical is based on the cult 1980s movie, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy’s hit musical adaptation has enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York, and its European premiere saw it become the highest grossing show at The Other Palace, having sold over 20,000 tickets across the run and selling out prior to its opening gala performance.

The Heathers comes to Aylesbury next month, photo Pamela Raith

Guests will be welcomed to Westerberg High where Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers and her dreams of popularity may finally come true, mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody…

