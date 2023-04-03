Get ready for murder mystery as a drama group finds a killer in their midst!

Tickets are on sale now for The Chameleons Drama Group’s latest performance Curtain Up On Murder at Aspley Guise Village Hall.

An amateur drama company is rehearsing in the theatre at the end of the pier. Storms rage overhead and the doors are locked – they are trapped! Then a mysterious, ghostly presence passes across the stage, and when the Assistant Stage Manager falls to certain death through a trap door, the remaining actors are thrown into disarray. Their panic increases when one of the actresses is poisoned and it becomes evident that a murderer is in their midst…

Curtain Up On Murder

The Chameleons have been running since 1947 and have been working hard to put on this clever murder mystery by Bettine Manktelow.

They are also looking for new members – so if you fancy treading the boards, or helping out behind the scenes – come along to one of the rehearsals. The group meets every Tuesday at 8pm at Aspley Guise Village Hall. Find our more on their Facebook page.

