Leighton Buzzard Children's Theatre perform at "The Stars of Tomorrow"
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leighton Buzzard Children's Theatre Youth Section members were proud to perform at The Milton Keynes Theatre as part of "The Stars of Tomorrow" on Monday 8th April.
This vibrant production celebrated the next generation of performers and included solo singers, musical theatre and drama groups, street and hip hop dancers, cheerleaders and a variety of tap, modern and jazz from the best local dance and drama schools.
LBCT took the opening number of "The Addams Family Musical" to the MK Theatre and it was a triumph.
The group also took part in a finale number joining with all the other performers on stage together. It was a fantastic opportunity for the cast, they owned the stage and performed magnificently. Such fun, such talent, such superstars!
Reviews included:
"Fantastic performance from everyone tonight-they completely commanded the space and looked totally at home on that enormous stage! Well done to everyone involved and huge thanks to the LBCT team for their incredible hard work" Vicky A
"Well done Everyone! Such an amazing performance tonight" Tracey J
"Really enjoyed their performance. They were amazing. What a fantastic experience to be part of. Well done" Collette G
"The performance on Monday was exceptional, anyone walking in would assume it was a professional performance. They owned the stage and were seemless" Zoe M.