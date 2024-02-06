Leighton Buzzard Drama Group bring a relaxed pantomime to town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The group have just finished in panto-land performing in the Leighton buzzard library theatre. They began on the 11th of January with a new style of theatre. Relaxed performances are a recently growing approach to theatre. They bring a more inclusive performance to the stage, with changes to sound, special effects, seating and more. These modifications are brought in to help prevent overstimulation for people who struggle to attend regular shows. It means bringing the fun and excitement of a variety of productions to more of the community.

The LDBG (Leighton Buzzard Drama Group) announced the evening would have the lights left on, the band and sound would be quieter, the foyer doors would be left open and the audience would be able to sit anywhere. The cast were also brought on stage before the show began to be introduced as their characters so they were easily recognised when they came on stage. The evening was attended by many individuals, groups and families. The show was very well received, with many compliments made in regards to how everyone felt it gave them a chance to deregulate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ally, who plays Alice in her first show in 20 years said “I’m really glad we did a relaxed performance, I think its important to do it for a community who may not have the opportunity to have this. It’s also nice to see the audience really respond to the show and seeing all the engaged faces was really heart-warming”

Alice in wonderland 2024

One audience member commented “I just want to say how grateful I am that you did a relaxed performance. I know a lot of the other families appreciated it as well. The way you brought the characters out to introduce them first, how you adapted the script during the performance because a child was scared, how the lights never went fully down, how no one raised an eyebrow when my little boy tried out every seat in the auditorium throughout the whole show and how you came out and did a meet and greet at the end. You made an overwhelming experience into an enjoyable experience and I thought all the cast did an amazing job. I hope you continue to do this in future years”