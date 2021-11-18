Meet the two Leighton Buzzard actors currently starring in Heathers the Musical at Milton Keynes Theatre

Two Leighton Buzzard actors are currently getting the rare chance to perform near their hometown as Heathers the Musical thrills audiences at Milton Keynes Theatre.

Heathers is a high octane, black comedy rock musical based on the 1988 cult classic film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

Leighton Buzzard-based cast members Liam Doyle (who plays the crude, high school jock Kurt Kelly) and Andy Brady (who plays both the Principal of Westerberg High School and Kurt’s Dad) spoke to the LBO about the experience.

Liam Doyle, left, and Andy Brady, right, are appearing in Heathers

With theatres shut for over 18 months, both actors say they feel hugely grateful to be performing in many venues across the country and to have the opportunity to be part of such an empowering company of inspiring performers.

Below we hear from Liam (LD) and Andy (AB) about what audiences can expect from Heathers the Musical and the emotion of being back performing in front an audience again!

> Liam and Andy, how does it feel to be performing so close to your hometown in Leighton Buzzard?

LD: I cannot explain how excited I am to be in my own bed for a week. I only moved to Leighton Buzzard in 2019 so it is my first time performing in MK as a local.

The cast of Heathers The Musical - UK Tour 2021 - Photo by Pamela Raith

AB: It’s great and lovely to be home for the week, hopefully there will be lots of chance for friends and family to see the show too.

> We all know that artists and performers endured a huge 18-month gap of doing what they love, so how does it feel to be performing again?

AB: So good after 18 months of nothing. I have missed it so much and there is nothing like the buzz of an audience and being in a company of talented actors.

LD: As cheesy as it sounds, I feel like the luckiest person in the world.

Liam Doyle (Kurt) pictured with his co-star Rory Phelan (Ram) - Heathers UK Tour 2021 - Photos by Pamela Raith

> Milton Keynes is the 13th venue to receive the first UK Heather’s tour, how has the tour gone for you so far?

AB:It has been brilliant! The audiences have been amazing, and we have got a really close and lovely cast so there has been lots of fun at the different venues.

LD: Incredible, couldn’t have wished for a better show to come back too after the pandemic.

> To people who might be unfamiliar with the show, what can they expect from Heathers?

LD: Incredible music, fantastic story and mind-blowing performances.

AB: It is a dark, funny and energetic show with some brilliant songs and amazing performances.

> And finally, any local haunts you’ll be squeezing in a visit to?

LD: My friend runs The Dine Yard on the high street so I will be definitely going there for dinner.

AB: Love the Black Lion for a drink in the gin palace. Lovely food at Mevan and a Sunday carvery in The Ship.

Heather’s has just three more days in Milton Keynes Theatre before it continues with its UK tour. For tickets visit ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes