Return of pantomime to Leighton Buzzard Theatre for the first time in 3 years

This will be the first production the group has been able to stage in the theatre since April, and the first live pantomime since Covid struck.

Goldilocks does all the normal things – eats porridge, breaks a chair and sleeps in the wrong bed, but the tale takes a strange twist as she becomes caught up in a titanic struggle to free the bears from a wicked ‘Hypno-Honey’ spell, cast by the evil Queen Bee.

Rehearsals with the all-singing and all-dancing cast are currently underway, and audiences are assured of a hilarious evening for all generations filled with laughter.

Goldilocks is coming to Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre

Director Kim Aguilar said: “I’m delighted to be working with such a talented cast. It promises to be a colourful fun show that includes bears, bees and a queen bee along with all those other traditional pantomime favourites.

"Bright costumes, music from a live band and beautiful choreography to complement the songs, it’s just what everyone needs to chase those winter blues away.”

The LBO has been assured that no bees will be harmed in staging this production. In fact bees are under threat due to climate change and loss of habitat and Leighton Buzzard Drama Group wish to emphasise that we should be doing all we can to preserve and increase the bee population.