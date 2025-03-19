Review: A cushty night out thanks to Only Fool and Horses brilliance at Milton Keynes Theatre

The Trotters are back as Only Fools and Horses The Musical arrives at Milton Keynes – and if you’re a fan of the sitcom you’d be a 42 carat plonker not to see this tribute to the series.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final episode aired on BBC1 way back in 2003, but thanks to this fabulous UK tour the memories will instantly come flooding back.

It’s no exaggeration to say all the characters were spot on. The voices, the mannerisms, they were all there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Major, making his professional theatre debut, channelled his innermost Nicholas Lyndhurt to have slouching long-suffering Rodney down to a tee.

ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES. Credit: Johan Persson

Craig Berry as snobby Boycie pulled off that awful laugh to perfection.

Then there was Philip Childs as grumpy Grandad, Lee VG as dimwit Trigger, and understudy Andrew Bryant thrust into the limelight last night to shine as quick-witted entrepreneur Del Boy.

We start off down the market where Del is trying to sell a model of the Leaning Eiffel Tower of Pisa, and we’re treated to a rousing rendition of the classic theme tune. A lot of the action then centres on the Trotters’ flat in Nelson Mandela House, Peckham, with seamless switching to their favourite haunt, the Nag’s Head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We find Rodney and Cassandra are making wedding plans, while Del Boy is looking for love.

The scene were Del is interviewed by dating agent (Richard J Hunt) so he can find “a sort”, which ultimately leads him to be matched with Raquel, is priceless.

Another sequence in Sid’s cafe where Sid is literally lobbing food at his customers, while wiping his nose on a tea towel multiple times is equally hilarious.

This show incorporates a lot of material from the series, so there are constant nods to well-known moments and gags. A falling chandelier, Trigger calling Dave instead of Rodney, Trigger’s broom, Del’s infamous falling through the bar, and of course the beat-up three-wheeler van all feature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having received the Only Fools DVD boxset for my birthday a few months ago, I must say a lot of the jokes and dialogue were fresh in my memory, so I could see them coming a mile off, but it didn’t detract from the enjoyment.

The singing throughout was decent, with the emphasis on fun. Del Boy, Rodney & co were never going to belt out a top tune Whitney Houston style. It would’ve been totally out of keeping with their characters and the show if they did. And then there was Grandad who was deliberately, and brilliantly, out of tune at times. But a special mention to Gloria Acquaah-Harrison (Mrs Obooko) and Georgina Hagen (Raquel) who did have a chance to show off their fantastic voices.

Delboy traditionally offers you no money back (as fans will know), but for this occasion he CAN offer a guarantee of a cushty night out.

Only Fools and Horses runs until Saturday, March 29. Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes. You know it makes sense!