REVIEW: Emotions running high as Heathers The Musical comes to Milton Keynes Theatre

Popularity is literally a matter of life and death as Heathers returns to Milton Keynes Theatre as part of its third UK tour.

Produced by Bill Kenwright Ltd and Paul Taylor-Mills, this imaginative black comedy musical is based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

The show is set in 1989 at Westerberg High, where, like all school dramas, the teens are played by actors much older than their actual characters.

Pupil Veronica Sawyer (Jenna Innes) dreams of being noticed and so is thrilled when her forgery skills lead her to be taken under the wings of the beautiful but cruel Heathers – Heather Duke (Sedona Sky), Heather McNamara (Daisy Twells), and the ruthless Heather Chandler (Esme Bowdler). Esme really towered above the cast and was therefore perfect as the most dominating and scary of the three bullies.

Veronica is left to battle with her conscience as she begins to fit in with the Heathers and lose her ‘has-been’ tag, but at what cost?

Enter the mysterious Jason Dean (JD) and this is when matters start to spiral out of control.

Misguided students may have flaws, but do they deserve to die? We see a poisoning, shootings, suicide attempts… so be prepared for some pretty dark and thought-provoking subject material.

Impressive Jenna Innes gives her all as Veronica. She’s on stage for most of the scenes/songs so must have been exhausted by the end of the night.

Keelan McAuley as her love interest (the complex JD) really stood out for his moody and sinister nature rooted in the death of his mum when he was nine and then being brought up by his unpleasant dad – who loves to blow up a building!

Heathers is packed with great performances and songs (Candy Store is a real highlight), but unlike many musicals there’s also an engaging plot. Although the issue of teenage mental health is the main thread, there’s also a hefty injection of humour throughout to lighten the mood.

The double act of Iván Fernández González as Kurt and Jason Battersby as Ram are responsible for a lot of the silliness, especially in Act One.

During the song Fight For Me there’s a great slo-mo punch-up between the lads and JD.

You’re Welcome sees Veronica fighting off the duo’s advances. Their actions, plus the lyrics, really get the audience laughing.

Then there’s the hilarious cemetery sequence – including a strip show – where the inseparable duo discover they’ve got matching underpants!

The funeral scenes accompanying My Dead Gay Son are also notable for an unexpected twist, while Amy Miles (Veronica’s geeky best mate Martha Dunnstock) sung her Kindergarten Boyfriend solo beautifully.

Heathers comes highly recommended by both myself and my teenage daughter who accompanied me. She declared it to be her favourite show from the last few years of visiting Milton Keynes Theatre.

It’s here until Saturday (September 14). Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.