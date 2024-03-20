Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Decades later the musical version has arrived at Milton Keynes Theatre and I’m delighted to say it was a “Pretty” impressive on opening night!

For those who need a recap, while on a business trip to Los Angeles, rich businessman Edward (played here by Oliver Savile) gets lost and in the street stumbles across prostitute Vivian (Amber Davies) who helps him find his hotel.

Wanting company, Edward (who has a 90s mobile phone the size of a brick of course!) hires Vivian for the night for a few hundred dollars, but they get on so well it becomes 3,000 dollars for the week.

PRETTY WOMAN TOUR. Amber Davies 'Vivian Ward', Oliver Savile 'Edward Lewis' and Company. Photo Marc Brenner

As the two get closer, they are faced with numerous hurdles brought about by coming from two very different worlds.

This show features original music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, which were great – but be prepared to be teased and made to wait for the show’s signature tune!

The pick of the vocals I thought came from the Natalie Paris (as Vivian’s friend Kit De Luca), as well as Oliver Savile (Edward) who got off to a great start with Something About Her and kept the standard up throughout. And Amber (Vivian) wasn’t too far behind them.

The plot is predictable, even if you haven’t seen the film. But the fact we all know it’s going to have a Hollywood ending really doesn’t matter as the vibrant energy in this production will certainly hold your interest.

Scenery changes are done seamlessly and imaginatively... the switch from the hotel lobby to the penthouse via a lift being a case in point.

Comedic moments are littered throughout, such as Vivian’s blonde wig spotted by the hotel's bellboy Giulio (played fabulously by Noah Harrison) who improvises hilariously to keep the hooker’s presence a secret when Edward’s lawyer Philip Stuckey (Ben Darcy) turns up.

Ore Oduba as Happy Man/Mr Thompson has great stage presence and his partnership with Giulio is another highlight of the show. Mr Thompson offering up dancing lessons to Vivian (so she doesn’t look out of place on Edward’s arm later on) is a handy plotline for ex-Strictly winner Ore. And his dancing demonstration gets 10 out of 10 for entertainment from me (plus the cast members on the ‘judging panel’).

With the performers given a standing ovation for their efforts, all in all I’ve no hesitation in advising you to make a date to see Pretty Woman The Musical.