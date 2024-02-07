The McDougalls Show at Eastwood Theatre in 2021. Picture: Mark F Gibson / Gibson Digital

There’s a magical show coming to Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre this month and it’s promising fun for all the family.

Children’s theatre company, The McDougalls, will be live on stage - taking the audience to Toyland, the place where lost toys can be found. The show sees Max, Auntie Aggie and Morag the Rabbit and help return the lost toys to their rightful owners.

Auntie Aggie, one of the show’s stars, said: “We are very excited to return to Leighton Buzzard this February! We last came to the Library Theatre with our Magic Castle show, and now you can join the McDougalls for a magical, musical adventure in Toyland.