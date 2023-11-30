Tonight at 8.30 by Noël Coward at The Library Theatre, Leighton Buzzard

As part of COWARD125 (2023/24), which commemorates 125 years of the life of Sir Noël Coward, The Players Theatre Company, based in Edlesborough will be performing 9 plays over 3 weekends in their first production at The Library Theatre.

A truly ‘British’ gentleman and a prolific composer of satirical songs, writer of countless plays, musicals, screenplays. A director, actor, dancer and singer, Sir Noël Coward is probably best remembered for his plays Private Lives and Blythe Spirit and the iconic 1950’s film Brief Encounter.

The pre-quel to this film was a one-act play, Still Life, which is 1 of a cycle of 9 one-act plays in Tonight at 8.30 written by Sir Noël and performed in London by him and his long time friend Gertrude Lawrence in 1936.

Intended to be played in trios on successive evenings, Tonight at 8.30 marked Sir Noël’s desire to revive the dying art of the one-act play and to display in multiple roles the acting talents of its stars. Rarely performed as a 9 play production, The Players Theatre Company, based in Edlesborough, will replicate this theatrical feast – 9 plays, 17 actors, 74 characters over 3 weekends. Music, drama, comedy, film, snippets, laughter and tears all in an intimate table setting, allowing you to enjoy your Martini cocktail in comfort! Join us for this rare opportunity to enjoy Sir Noël Coward’s acclaimed collection performed as they were meant to be enjoyed at The Library Theatre, Leighton Buzzard.

There will be 3 Plays each weekend;

Week 1 (15th to 17th Feb 2024): Red Peppers, The Astonished Heart, Family Album.

Week 2 (22nd to 24th February 2024): Hands Across The Sea, Fumed Oak, Shadow Play.

Week 3 (7th to 9th March 2024): Ways and Means, We Were Dancing, Still Life.

Tickets available for 1 night of 3 plays with a discounted ‘season ticket’ for all 9 plays over the 3 weekends!

On Thursday 7th March we are also proud and excited to welcome The Noël Coward Foundation who will be doing a Q&A on the play and the man himself with our Director before the performance and will be bringing with them some archive items from the Coward Room in London.