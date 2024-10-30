Top Tee Golf is now officially open

Fun for all ages with plenty of games including crazy golf.

Top Tee Golf is thrilled to announce that we have opened our doors to the public! After months of anticipation, the community can now experience our state-of-the-art golf and entertainment venue, designed to bring together golfers, families, friends, and anyone looking to enjoy an exciting day out.

A New Era of Golfing Fun

Located in the heart of Leighton Buzzard, Top Tee Golf is more than just an indoor golf venue, we’ve redefined how the game of golf is experienced, combining the classic enjoyment of the sport with modern technology. It’s a social hub offering innovative golfing experiences, food and drinks, and a welcoming atmosphere for all ages. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or completely new to the game, Top Tee Golf provides a fun and accessible way to enjoy the sport.

What Top Tee Golf Offers:

Play one of over 300 golf courses.

High-Tech Driving Bays: Equipped with the latest technology to help players improve their game or simply enjoy a casual round.

Memberships with Exclusive Benefits: Become a Top Tee Golf member and enjoy up to 33% off bay hire, 25% off food and drinks for you and your guests, discounted golf lessons, and more.

Solo Player Options:

Delicious Food & Drinks: Serving up a variety of flavourful dishes and beverages, including special discounts for members.

Visit Us Today!

Come visit Top Tee Golf and see what the buzz is all about. We’re open daily from 10am, and our friendly team is ready to ensure you have an fun packed experience.