Top Tee Golf is now officially open
A New Era of Golfing Fun
Located in the heart of Leighton Buzzard, Top Tee Golf is more than just an indoor golf venue, we’ve redefined how the game of golf is experienced, combining the classic enjoyment of the sport with modern technology. It’s a social hub offering innovative golfing experiences, food and drinks, and a welcoming atmosphere for all ages. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or completely new to the game, Top Tee Golf provides a fun and accessible way to enjoy the sport.
What Top Tee Golf Offers:
- High-Tech Driving Bays: Equipped with the latest technology to help players improve their game or simply enjoy a casual round.
- Memberships with Exclusive Benefits: Become a Top Tee Golf member and enjoy up to 33% off bay hire, 25% off food and drinks for you and your guests, discounted golf lessons, and more.
- Solo Player Options:
- Delicious Food & Drinks: Serving up a variety of flavourful dishes and beverages, including special discounts for members.
Visit Us Today!
Come visit Top Tee Golf and see what the buzz is all about. We’re open daily from 10am, and our friendly team is ready to ensure you have an fun packed experience.