Top UK rockers The Kopy Katz rock & roll into Leighton Buzzard

The Kopy Katz are a wild, high-octane live 3-piece band that play originals and cover songs by The Stray Cats plus classic 1950’s rockers (Eddie Cochran, Elvis etc) and they even apply their own unique rockin’ sound to songs by T.Rex, The Rolling Stones, Billy Idol & others for something a little different.

They will be appearing at The Crooked Crow Bar in Leighton Buzzard, Beds on Saturday 30 March 2024.

The band is based in Welwyn Garden City, Herts and Essex coast and features David Lyall (lead vocals & guitar), Lee Symonds (drums & backing vocals) & Carl James-Cordean (double bass & backing vocals).

The band have been busy recently, supporting The Stray Cats legend, Slim Jim Phantom on his 2023 and 2022 UK tours and have also supported The Polecats, Restless as well as Darrel Higham & The Enforcers.

The Kopy Katz are festival favourites and this summer were invited to play Americana International, Festival in the Park, The Old Riverport Jazz & Blues Festival, Summer Solstice Sundown Music Festival and many others.

​In 2021 the band released their debut original single called The Kopy Katz Suck and in 2022 the band released their second original single called Devil Wanna Dance With Me.