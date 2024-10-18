University of Bedfordshire networking event for local businesses
This engaging event offers a fantastic opportunity for local businesses to connect, share ideas, and explore potential collaborations while enjoying coffee and cake.
Business owners based in Leighton Buzzard and the wider Central Bedfordshire area are invited to join this event. It's a unique occasion to network with other local businesses, discover valuable resources, learn about available grants, and gain access to fully funded support.
The event aims to empower businesses to grow and succeed through the University of Bedfordshire's Central Bedfordshire business growth and innovation support programme.
Don’t miss out on this chance to boost your business potential and forge new connections. We look forward to welcoming you on 18th November!
Please register here www.beds.ac.uk/leighton-event