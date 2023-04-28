News you can trust since 1861
Vinyl night in Leighton Buzzard creates a buzz - with the next one coming up in May

Spin your records on May 18

By Dan TaylorContributor
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 14:38 BST
First on the decksFirst on the decks
First on the decks

The Casual Turntable and Peppermintstore Records have teamed up to bring a Vinyl Night back to Leighton Buzzard.

And the first night of their Bring Your Own Vinyl night at The Golden Bell created a real buzz with the record collecting community.

Jay from The Casual Turntable explained: “It’s a great social event for the record collecting community to come and play their records. People have been asking us to set up a vinyl night for a while and speaking to James at The Golden Bell he thought it was a great idea.”

The night is held every third Thursday of the month. You can spin your records again on Thursday, May 18.

