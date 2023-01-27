Walking with the Leighton Buzzard Ramblers is the way to connect with the natural world

One of hundreds of exciting routes across our fabulous countryside.

To fully enjoy your local landscapes and to ignite your senses through experiencing beautiful countryside, sunshine, wind, open vistas, mud, rain, blue skies, scents, fun and friendship, then come and join us for one of our glorious walks.

Leighton Buzzard Ramblers offers a huge variety of walks from our Health and Wellbeing Walks which take place in Leighton Buzzard to our Walks Programme, where we meet across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire to explore further afield.

Our Wellbeing walks are all led by trained leaders and are free, sociable and you walk at your own pace. There is a choice of walks and lengths: Short 30/40 minutes every Wednesday; Intermediate 60 minutes every Monday; Longer 90 minutes max every Thursday. All Wellbeing walks take place every week, 10am, starting from Bell Close Car Park (Leighton Buzzard).