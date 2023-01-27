Walking with the Leighton Buzzard Ramblers is the way to connect with the natural world
Walking is a small way of connecting with the natural world. When we are moving through a landscape, rather than viewing it as scenery through a car or train window, we can fully connect with a place and fire up our senses.
To fully enjoy your local landscapes and to ignite your senses through experiencing beautiful countryside, sunshine, wind, open vistas, mud, rain, blue skies, scents, fun and friendship, then come and join us for one of our glorious walks.
Leighton Buzzard Ramblers offers a huge variety of walks from our Health and Wellbeing Walks which take place in Leighton Buzzard to our Walks Programme, where we meet across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire to explore further afield.
Our Wellbeing walks are all led by trained leaders and are free, sociable and you walk at your own pace. There is a choice of walks and lengths: Short 30/40 minutes every Wednesday; Intermediate 60 minutes every Monday; Longer 90 minutes max every Thursday. All Wellbeing walks take place every week, 10am, starting from Bell Close Car Park (Leighton Buzzard).
If you would like to know more please email: [email protected] or visit lbramblers.org.ukYou will also be able to find our full monthly walking programme for our longer walks where we roam our stunning county and our neighbouring counties.