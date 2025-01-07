Weekend Ska and 90’s Pop line up at The Crooked Crow Bar

Popscene - 90's music at The Crooked Crow Bar

Leighton Buzzard music fans will need to dust off their ‘dancing shoes’ for The Crooked Crow Bar at the weekend and come down and dance off those extra Christmas waistline inches!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday 10th January the great Oxfordshire Ska duo ‘The SkaVengers’ will be on stage at 9pm performing Ska & 2Tone classics from The Specials, Madness, Bad Manners and much more. It’s been a while since these have played Leighton Buzzard, but they went down a storm with the Ska fans on the previous occasion!

Saturday 11th sees the return of favourites ‘Popscene’ playing all the great British sounds of the 90s and beyond and capturing that spirit of ‘Cool Britannia’! The band are a north London based four piece covers band. They say about their sets ‘if it’s danceable and cool, it’s in’! With two sets full of belters expect to be singing along to songs from the Arctic Monkeys, Blur and Cast, to Stereophonics, Stone Roses and Paul Weller by way of Manic Street Preachers, Oasis, Pulp’ Seahorses and Supergrass ... and everything else in between!

On both nights the music starts at around 9pm and entry is free (18+ only).