Weekend Ska and 90’s Pop line up at The Crooked Crow Bar

By Tim Casterton
Contributor
Published 7th Jan 2025, 00:22 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 09:04 GMT
Popscene - 90's music at The Crooked Crow Bar
Leighton Buzzard music fans will need to dust off their ‘dancing shoes’ for The Crooked Crow Bar at the weekend and come down and dance off those extra Christmas waistline inches!

On Friday 10th January the great Oxfordshire Ska duo ‘The SkaVengers’ will be on stage at 9pm performing Ska & 2Tone classics from The Specials, Madness, Bad Manners and much more. It’s been a while since these have played Leighton Buzzard, but they went down a storm with the Ska fans on the previous occasion!

Saturday 11th sees the return of favourites ‘Popscene’ playing all the great British sounds of the 90s and beyond and capturing that spirit of ‘Cool Britannia’! The band are a north London based four piece covers band. They say about their sets ‘if it’s danceable and cool, it’s in’! With two sets full of belters expect to be singing along to songs from the Arctic Monkeys, Blur and Cast, to Stereophonics, Stone Roses and Paul Weller by way of Manic Street Preachers, Oasis, Pulp’ Seahorses and Supergrass ... and everything else in between!

On both nights the music starts at around 9pm and entry is free (18+ only).

