What's on over the May half term and Bank Holiday

Play more and pay less this May at Mulligans Milton Keynes and Ninja Warrior UK Milton Keynes

Throughout May, Ninja Warrior UK Milton Keynes is calling up aspiring ninjas for pulse-raising adventures, while Mulligans Milton Keynes is teeing up non-stop family fun.

At Ninja Warrior UK, adventure seekers can test their Ninja skills while climbing, balancing and swinging across obstacles or bouncing across giant inflatables and find out if they have what it takes to beat the Warped Wall!

When it’s time to refuel, families can relax in the cafe with a variety of drinks, snacks or mains.

Aspiring ninjas can play more and pay less with 2-for-1 Ninja Sessions throughout May, including over the half term and Bank Holidays, by pre-booking online using the code MADMAY.

The offer is valid for 1-hour, 90-minute & 2-hour sessions, which must be pre-booked online for the same date and time.

Meanwhile, families can get up, get active and double the fun without doubling the cost by booking online using code MADMAY to gain 2 for 1 on rounds of crazy golf in May.

Mulligans Milton Keynes ​​centres around two 18-hole, crazy golf courses: one underwater and one jungle-themed. The venue is also home to additional activities, including electro-darts, pool, and rebound shuffleboard.

Split into zones, the venue has a full bar, with bespoke cocktail stations, and offers a range of sharing plates- perfect for fuelling your game.

Mad May is in full swing at Mulligans Milton Keynes and Ninja Warrior UK, so they are both open on every single day of May to ensure an unforgettable month.

For the full Ts & Cs or to make a booking, go to www.mrmulligan.com/milton-keynes or www.ninjawarrioruk.co.uk/mk