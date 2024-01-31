Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wannabe vets can put their animal care skills to the test at Whipsnade Zoo this February half-term - with Vets in Action, an exciting role-playing experience for children.

From Saturday 17 to Sunday 25 February, kids can experience first-hand what it takes to be part of the veterinary team at the UK’s largest zoo - looking after some of the biggest animals in the world, from powerful rhinos to towering giraffes.

Upon arrival at the specially created Zoo Vet Centre, children will be able to get stuck in, learning how to examine and treat different animals at the conservation zoo. Mini vets and vet nurses will learn all about the varied life of the zoo’s vet team – practising their newly-learned skills by carrying out veterinary checks on fluffy toy animals.

Alongside the exciting role-play event, fascinating family talks and demonstrations will take visitors further behind the scenes, highlighting the extraordinary animal care provided by Whipsnade Zoo’s veterinary team.

Once their shift is over, families can explore the conservation zoo, which is home to more than 10,000 animals.