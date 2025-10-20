The retailer’s festive roles offer flexible hours and solid pay 💸

Amazon is hiring over 15,000 seasonal workers across the UK ahead of the festive rush

Roles are available at fulfilment, sortation and delivery centres nationwide

Pay ranges from £14.30 to £15.30 an hour — an 80p rise on last year’s rates

Many seasonal staff return each year, with some moving into permanent roles

Applications are now open via Amazon’s online jobs portal

One of the world’s biggest retailers is gearing up for the festive rush by hiring over 15,000 seasonal workers across the UK.

The positions are available at various Amazon facilities, including fulfilment centres, sortation centres, and delivery stations, and will support the online giant’s busy run-up to Christmas, helping ensure deliveries and operations run smoothly.

The roles offer competitive pay rates, starting at £14.30 per hour and rising to £15.30 per hour, depending on location.

This pay increase reflects an 80p per hour rise over the past year, bringing Amazon's minimum starting wage to just under £30,000 annually.

An Amazon employee prepares an order. The company is hiring over 15,000 seasonal workers across the UK ahead of the festive rush

Amazon UK operations director Anil Verma highlighted the importance of seasonal workers to the company’s success, saying: “Seasonal colleagues are integral to our operations, and many choose to return year after year.

“This shows that these temporary roles can often be a stepping stone to longer-term employment within the company, offering valuable experience in logistics, warehousing, and customer service.”

How to apply for Amazon's seasonal roles

Applications are open across the UK, and for those looking to join Amazon during the holiday season, the application process is straightforward.

Candidates can apply online through Amazon’s dedicated jobs portal. Simply create an account, fill out your details, and submit your application.

Early applications are recommended, as positions tend to fill quickly due to high demand during the festive period.

Seasonal roles at Amazon are a chance not only to earn a competitive wage but also to be part of the team that keeps millions of UK customers’ Christmas orders on track.

Whether you’re seeking temporary work for extra holiday income or exploring a potential career in logistics, these positions provide both financial reward and practical experience in a fast-paced environment.

