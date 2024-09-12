Austin & Carnley Solicitors expand to Ampthill: Committed to community and growth
The decision to open an office in Ampthill aligns with Austin & Carnley’s commitment to being an integral part of the communities they serve.
The firm has already made substantial investments in Ampthill, reflecting their dedication to the town’s vibrant community. As one of the proud sponsors of the Ampthill Rugby Club, Austin & Carnley not only support local sports but also actively participate in community life.
David Backhouse and Debbie Neiteler, the firm’s partners, both live locally and are regular attendees at the rugby matches, sharing their passion for sports with fellow residents.
In addition to their support for local sports, Austin & Carnley are also committed to environmental sustainability. As a corporate sponsor of Marston Forest, they have demonstrated their dedication to green initiatives by planting a tree for each new matter opened over the past few years. This initiative underscores their belief in giving back to the community and promoting environmental stewardship.
We already act for a number of Ampthill businesses and families. The new office in Ampthill will provide residents with access to Austin & Carnley’s extensive legal expertise and personalised service. The team looks forward to offering the same high standard of legal support and advice that clients in Leighton Buzzard have come to trust.
Austin & Carnley Solicitors remain committed to supporting local initiatives, fostering community spirit, and providing exceptional legal services to the residents of Ampthill and the surrounding areas.
