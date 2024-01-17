Barratt David Wilson Homes opens up work experience positions across Home Counties

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The work experience sectors that were on offer include roles in Sustainability, Sales & Marketing, Land and Legal teams. The housebuilder is looking for eager students who wish to learn and grow in the sector of their choosing, as well as building vital connections within the construction and property industry.

Throughout 2023, Barratt David Wilson North Thames has hosted four students across the Home Counties, giving them the chance to delve into what it’s like to work for a large housebuilder. Students from both Aylesbury Grammar School and Vandyke Upper School had the chance to work on-site at Clipstone Park, as well as visiting Barratt David Wilson North Thames’ Head Office in Watford, and finally, the chance to attend a sustainability event in London. All students gained valuable insight into the housebuilding industry to take the next step in their career, and gain hands-on experience with professionals in the sector in which they will be hoping to find work in the future.

Evie-Jean Ellington-Reason, student from Vandyke Upper School, commented: “I started my work experience over the summer working in the sales & marketing suite at Clipstone Park in Leighton Buzzard. My ultimate aim is to have a career on the sales side of property, so being able to see how sales advisors at Barratt David Wilson North Thames operate with customers, present show homes and also host events was so valuable.”

Pa-ansu, student from Aylesbury Grammar School added: “"I am thankful for the opportunity I had with Barratt David Wilson North Thames over October half term. My career goals are to go into the legal realm, so spending time with legal professionals was a fabulous insight, seeing the day-to-day duties, career progression in the industry and what skills are needed. Witnessing the expertise of professionals during meetings, while also being assigned both research tasks and case studies reinforced my passion to pursue a career in law and wasn’t something I’d be able to learn in a classroom.”

Adam, a student from Aylesbury Grammar School added: “At every stage of the work experience, colleagues were welcoming and inviting, which made me more keen for the world of work. My mentors in the Land department were incredibly helpful and proactive in inviting me to meetings, and I was able to actively participate in discussions, observe their approach to different challenges, and learn from their experiences. They patiently answered my queries and were committed to enhancing my learning, keeping me actively engaged throughout the week.”

Max Ward, student from Aylesbury Grammar School added: “I was lucky enough to be invited to an event in central London with Barratt Development’s Sustainability team in December. The sustainability sector is something which is only going to grow so I am extremely keen in gaining as much experience to hopefully pursue a career in the industry. It was so great to meet so many industry professionals on the day and talk about the opportunities in sustainability.”

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson North Thames concludes: “It is of such importance that as an established housebuilder, we can offer up work experience positions to those who live locally to our developments. From seeing how beneficial it has been for Evie, Pa-ansu, Max and Adam has made us as a team realise the benefits of teaching a future aspirer in the industry. We hope that the students enjoyed their time with us and that it has solidified their future career aspirations. We hopefully look forward to seeing or even working with them again in the near future.”

If you or anyone you know are looking for some work experience in the sectors listed above, then please email [email protected] or call 07727 350462.