Bedfordshire heating installer shortlisted for HVAC award at industry awards

Mark Denman

Mark Denman from Marston Moreteyne in Bedfordshire has been shortlisted for the Best HVAC Installer by judges from the industry-leading Heating Installer Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark specialises in renewable energy such as air and ground source heat pumps with his company Custom Renewables.

Mark’s entry featured work that demonstrated a great deal of detailed planning, extensive research, and precise design work: Installing a heat pump into a home with several extensions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of Mark’s entry, his customer said: “He did a good job from the start, and I was very involved all the way from design to spec and advising on what was needed through to the installation. He was very knowledgeable.”

The nationwide awards scheme, now in its tenth year, recognises the achievements and raises the credibility of plumbers and heating installers across the country who deliver excellent customer service on a daily basis. Representatives from the awards’ partners and sponsors CIPHE, The IPG, Polypipe Building Products, Refresh, Samsung Climate Solutions, Stelrad and Powered Now, as well as a team of previous winning installers, judged the entries on problem solving, product knowledge and stand out work.

To mark its tenth anniversary, the award’s organisers have appointed a brand-new Board of Trustees, making it the only awards scheme in the industry that is run and judged by installers themselves. Each trustee will be heavily involved in the judging of the categories relevant to their individual areas of expertise. Trustees include previous winners: Phil Metcalf of Metcalf Cooling and Heating Services, Huw Jenkins of Thornhill Plumbing and Heating, Nick Irlam of Irlam UK, Rising Star Winner Carl Ladd, and CIPHE member Karen Matthews of Mayfly Group.

You can help Mark to be crowned the 2025 Heating Installer Awards HVAC winner by visiting the Heating Installer Awards website and casting your vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voting closes in May. Public votes will contribute to a third of the installer’s overall scores, alongside the judges’ scores and the scores from a technical challenge set for all of the regional and highly commended winners.

The winners will be announced on 25th June 2025 at Installer Show, taking place at Birmingham NEC.