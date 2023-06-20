News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Bedfordshire hits milestone number of companies in the county with 50,000 businesses now registered

Figures based on data from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics
By Lynn Hughes
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 12:36 BST

Latest figures show that Bedfordshire now has more than 50,000 companies for the first time.

A total of 51,430 businesses were registered according to company secretarial software specialists Inform Direct, based on statistics from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics.

The stats show that there are 19,497 businesses now registered in Luton, 17,850 in Central Bedfordshire and 13,388 in Bedford.

John Korchak, Managing Director at Inform Direct - Photo Keith Mindham PhotographyJohn Korchak, Managing Director at Inform Direct - Photo Keith Mindham Photography
John Korchak, Managing Director at Inform Direct - Photo Keith Mindham Photography
Most Popular

John Korchak, Managing Director at Inform Direct said: “It is great to see that Bedfordshire has passed this significant milestone.

“This achievement underlines the county’s success in supporting both new and existing businesses, with the Millbrook Proving Ground, one of the largest vehicle testing centres in Europe and Cranfield University fuelling the success of the high performance technology sector.

“Access to an educated and skilled workforce and competitive operating costs are other important contributory factors.”

Related topics:Central BedfordshireOffice for National StatisticsLutonEurope