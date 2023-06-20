Bedfordshire hits milestone number of companies in the county with 50,000 businesses now registered

Latest figures show that Bedfordshire now has more than 50,000 companies for the first time.

A total of 51,430 businesses were registered according to company secretarial software specialists Inform Direct, based on statistics from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stats show that there are 19,497 businesses now registered in Luton, 17,850 in Central Bedfordshire and 13,388 in Bedford.

John Korchak, Managing Director at Inform Direct - Photo Keith Mindham Photography

John Korchak, Managing Director at Inform Direct said: “It is great to see that Bedfordshire has passed this significant milestone.

“This achievement underlines the county’s success in supporting both new and existing businesses, with the Millbrook Proving Ground, one of the largest vehicle testing centres in Europe and Cranfield University fuelling the success of the high performance technology sector.