This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Step outside this spring and enjoy the calming power of blossom 🌸

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Trust is promoting ‘Blossom Break’ to boost mental health during work breaks

Spring blossom displays provide mood-lifting benefits and stress relief

But only 10% of UK workers currently spend breaks outdoors in nature

Spending time among blossoms can improve focus, reduce stress, and enhance well-being

The National Trust encourages workers to embrace nature for mental and physical health

As the days grow longer and the temperatures rise, there’s a fresh springtime trend on the horizon that could bring significant benefits to our mental health: the “Blossom Break.”

Spearheaded by the National Trust, this movement encourages UK workers to step outside during their breaks and enjoy the natural spectacle of spring blossom, reaping the mood-lifting benefits of being in nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After last year’s unseasonably early start, which saw blackthorn and cherry plum trees bursting into flower in some regions, the National Trust predicts a more “typical” year for annual blossom displays in 2025.

But with temperatures having already risen to around 20°C in certain areas in recent weeks, the National Trust is urging workers to get outside and embrace the vibrancy of the season.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

How taking a ‘blossom break’ can improve your mood

The sight of blossoms is not only a welcome signal of warmer weather, but also a powerful antidote to the stresses of modern life, offering a much-needed mental health boost.

Polls conducted by YouGov on behalf of the National Trust show that 94% of people report feeling happy when they see blossoms in the spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appearance of flowers, particularly in urban spaces, provides a significant psychological lift, helping to combat stress and improve overall well-being.

Studies have shown that even brief exposure to greenery can reduce stress, lower blood pressure, and improve focus and productivity.

The National Trust’s campaign serves as a gentle reminder of the importance of taking breaks for mental and physical well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In today’s fast-paced work culture, it’s easy for workers to get caught up in deadlines and the daily grind, often neglecting their health in the process.

How do I take a ‘blossom break’?

Despite a widespread appreciation for blossom and nature, only 10% of UK workers take advantage of their breaks to spend time outdoors in a natural environment, such as sitting under a tree or taking a short walk through a green space.

This gap between the appreciation for nature and the action to engage with it in daily life has sparked the National Trust’s call for workers to embrace the “Blossom Break” trend.

By stepping away from their desks and spending just a few minutes outside, workers can harness the mood-boosting power of the blossoms and enjoy the mental health benefits that come with connecting to nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether it's a walk around a local park, sitting beneath a blossoming tree, or simply pausing to admire the flowers during a lunch break, there are plenty of easy ways for workers to engage with nature.

Will the blossom displays continue?

While the UK has seen some wonderfully mild weather in recent weeks, with the potential for further frosts and fluctuating temperatures, the National Trust is mindful that the early blooms could face some challenges.

But as spring settles into a more typical rhythm, workers will have the opportunity to enjoy the seasonal spectacle during breaks over the coming weeks.

So this spring, take a moment for yourself. Step outside, breathe in the fresh air, and let the blossoms brighten your day. Your mind and body will thank you.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.