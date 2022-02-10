Business is a beautiful success story in Leighton Buzzard

A Leighton Buzzard independent business has become a beautiful success story as it expands into new premises in the town centre.

Vierka Durnford has just opened Minilush beauty salon in North Street and on Saturday, February 5, Mayor, Cllr Farzana Kharawala was there performing ribbon cutting duties.

Vierka said: “We were delighted to open our Minilush beauty salon in Leighton Buzzard. We are very excited with the support and encouragement of both our existing and our new clients.”

Minilush beauty salon in North Street was officially opened by Mayor, Cllr Farzana Kharawala

Vierka is not new to the beauty business. In fact these new premises are an upgrade from her premises in Bell Alley where she has been for the last five years.

She says the North Street premises will provide the improved facilities needed for the growing demand for her services and that of her two members of staff Lucy and Elena.

She added: “We look forward to our exciting future and to drive our local business forward.”