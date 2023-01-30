Businesses in Bedfordshire are being encouraged to enter a prestigious awards event.

The SME Bedfordshire Business Awards are this year collaborating with the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce.

Having supported the awards for many years the chamber has stepped up to ensure its members have the very best marketing opportunities available, to grow their businesses.

Photo L-R: Kirsty Maynard, THSP, SME Bedfordshire Business Awards 2022 Gold Winner. With Justin Richardson, Chief Executive at Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, Shani Carter, Business Development THSP

Chief Executive of Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce Justin Richardson said: “We are more than happy to support these excellent local awards, especially as the winners then go forward to the national finals in London.”

The sold-out launch took place at the impressive Brewpoint in Bedford on Tuesday, January 24 where attendees heard about this year’s categories, met the supporting partners and networked with fellow businesses.

Speaking on behalf of the SME Awards, Damian Cummins, awards director said: “We are now in our 7th year of these prestigious awards and are delighted to welcome the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce onboard in a leading capacity. I would also like to thank all our partners whose support allows the best of the counties businesses to get recognised for their success”.

The awards are now open and local businesses can enter online here or call the awards team on 01908 542720.