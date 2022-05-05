Buzz about business as connections are made in Leighton Buzzard

Two thought provoking seminars were delivered on the topics of “Ever felt a ‘Buyer’ or ‘Employee’ has the upper hand?” and “Are you ‘Busy’ or are you ‘Effective’? discussing the challenges businesses face in today’s economic climate.

Attendee feedback was positive with many stating the event was very useful to their business.

Town Mayor, Cllr Farzana Kharawala, added: “It was wonderful to see the return of the Business Networking Event and to see so many local business owners and organisations reconnect. I was delighted to be able to help raise awareness about the role the town council can play in supporting local businesses to grow and flourish.”

Making connections. Photo: Joanna Cross

Organisers of the event, Leighton-Linslade Town Council gave thanks to key event partners HASCAT Safety, Bee Local Magazine, Alpha Marketing, The Federation of Small Businesses, Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, Central Bedfordshire Council and sponsor ActionCOACH, for their support prior to and throughout the event.

