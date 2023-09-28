Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) released its 51st edition of its Good Beer Guide this week

The guide has surveyed 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK and has revealed the top pubs in Leighton Buzzard.

This edition has 10 new entries for Bedfordshire – taking the county’s total up to 50 pubs. As well as covering 472 of the very best pubs across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk, it keeps track of brewery numbers and notes a net loss of five breweries across the counties. One brewery has closed in Bedfordshire, according to the guide.

The story is the same across the UK, as although the Guide records 82 new breweries, 142 have closed. CAMRA Chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving. I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”

Here are the best pubs in the town according to CAMRA. For the book, click here.

1 . The Bald Buzzard Micropub 6 Hockliffe Street - "Popular micropub that first opened its doors back in 2015. Its seating layout encourages conversation, with a bespoke chiller room, and four KeyKeg dispensers serving an ever-changing selection of keg and cask beers not normally found locally. Four ciders are available, with a large selection of bottled and canned craft beers. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . The Black Lion 20 High Street - "Traditional alehouse with 17th-century origins featuring exposed beams, wooden floors and an open fire. Eight handpumps often feature beers from North Cotswold, Slater’s and Purity, including four keg beers. Eight changing real ciders are available and an impressive bottled and canned beer menu features continental and British beers. There is a large paved garden with separate gin bar. Bar snacks are served and customers are welcome to bring their own lunches. Local CAMRA Pub of the Year 2015-2022." Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Leighton Buzzard Brewing Company Brewery Tap Harmill Industrial Estate, Grovebury Road - "The brewery's beers are dispensed directly from casks in the cool room, with bottles available to drink on the premises and to take home. A good range of real cider and guest ales are also served." Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales